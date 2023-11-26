Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.33% of Wix.com worth $59,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Wix.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $102.82.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.