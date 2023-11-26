Metahero Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and approximately $676,591.19 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

