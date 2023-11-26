eCash Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $574.67 million and $9.06 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,504.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00607830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00126145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,562,573,423,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,562,635,923,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

