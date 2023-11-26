Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

