Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $47,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 105,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 633,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,187,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

ACWX opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

