3,739,393 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,739,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.75% of Hayward as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hayward by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Trading Up 1.8 %

Hayward stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Get Our Latest Report on HAYW

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.