3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300,167 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of 3M worth $49,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

