Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 477,346 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,346 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.96% of Sotera Health worth $50,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Sotera Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 699.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 103,322 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,726,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $263.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.