Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,104 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.51% of Globe Life worth $53,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,000,295.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,393 shares of company stock worth $9,553,369. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $121.33 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

