Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,607 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.74% of Graphic Packaging worth $54,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.82 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

