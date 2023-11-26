Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 862,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IAC were worth $54,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of IAC by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

