25,304 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 93.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Paycom Software by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.