Capital Research Global Investors Acquires New Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.10% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Guidewire Software by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

