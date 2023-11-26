Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 34,307 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.66% of HUTCHMED worth $55,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

HCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

