Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923,272 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of YETI worth $125,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in YETI by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. B. Riley started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

YETI Stock Down 0.7 %

YETI stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other YETI news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

