Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $230,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $619.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $624.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

