Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.