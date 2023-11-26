Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

