Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Cut by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

