O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,320 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,443 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

