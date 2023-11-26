Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $90,000 in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of VKI stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

