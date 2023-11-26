U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

