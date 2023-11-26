O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,137,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after purchasing an additional 101,975 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 175.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 114,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.