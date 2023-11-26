O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $389.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $393.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

