Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $564.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.93 and its 200-day moving average is $493.42. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $571.82.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

