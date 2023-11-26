Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Celestica worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Trading Up 1.9 %

Celestica stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLS. CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

