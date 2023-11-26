Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,702,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $91,144,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period.

Shares of QSR opened at $69.37 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

