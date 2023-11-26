MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 214.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $528.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

