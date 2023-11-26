O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.