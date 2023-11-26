Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

