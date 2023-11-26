ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,605 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after buying an additional 2,908,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after buying an additional 638,077 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

