Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $15.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.57.
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
