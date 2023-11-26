Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.54.
RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
RXT stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
