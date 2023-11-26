Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

