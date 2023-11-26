Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $87.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.08.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.