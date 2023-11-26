argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $547.11.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx stock opened at $494.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.17 and a 200-day moving average of $463.70. argenx has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

