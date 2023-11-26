Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $87.43

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BOKF opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.