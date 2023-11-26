PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.