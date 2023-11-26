Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT at $6.83

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

B2Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 457,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,798,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 136,154 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in B2Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,276,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

