Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 534.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 103,263 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.76. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

