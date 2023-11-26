Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$35.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.19.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Saputo

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo Announces Dividend

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.37 and a 52-week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 49.33%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.64 per share, with a total value of C$66,336.00. 42.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.