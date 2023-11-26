Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

BXSL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 530,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after acquiring an additional 550,914 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 95.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 36,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.51. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.25%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

