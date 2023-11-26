goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank decreased their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC upped their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$129.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$135.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.65.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.5822622 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

