indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of INDI opened at $7.19 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

