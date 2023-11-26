Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$105.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.75.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$95.55 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$63.38 and a 12-month high of C$99.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

