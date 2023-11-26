Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Price Target at GBX 42.39

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 42.39 ($0.53).

BOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of boohoo group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 18.50 ($0.23) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOO

boohoo group Trading Down 0.1 %

boohoo group Company Profile

BOO opened at GBX 33.16 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.13 million, a P/E ratio of -473.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.87. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 60.94 ($0.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07.

(Get Free Report

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.