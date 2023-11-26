Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASO. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

