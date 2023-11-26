The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGE. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,033.33 ($12.93).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SGE

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,104 ($13.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5,520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,152 ($14.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 997.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 943.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.