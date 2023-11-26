Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.