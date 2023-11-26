The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $174.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of BIDU opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average is $131.47. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Baidu by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 8.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $5,390,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Baidu by 8.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

